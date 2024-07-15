Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,169 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exscientia by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exscientia by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

EXAI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,155. Exscientia plc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of $643.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.84.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative net margin of 666.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

