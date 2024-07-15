Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 79.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ATR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.83. 52,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $117.16 and a one year high of $151.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.87.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $121,085.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

