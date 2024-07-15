Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $215,000 Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,002,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 753,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 35.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

HIMX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. 285,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,404. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.08. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.40 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.09%. Himax Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 103.71%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

See Also

