Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTAFree Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ingles Markets by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.19. 20,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.10 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $401,386.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,160,640. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

