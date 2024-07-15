Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ON24 worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTF. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ON24 by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $2,303,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in ON24 by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 244,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 196,472 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $144,459.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,075.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sharat Sharan sold 21,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $144,459.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,102,983 shares in the company, valued at $20,883,075.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 457,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,614.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,413 shares of company stock worth $386,216. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONTF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. 45,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,757. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. ON24, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. Analysts expect that ON24, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Friday, May 17th.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

