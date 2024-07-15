Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Has $403,000 Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Ternium by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ternium by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Ternium by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ternium by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Stock Performance

TX stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.78. The company had a trading volume of 35,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ternium

Ternium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.