Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 263,728 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $5,116,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,038,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,615,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,746,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 225.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 105,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 73,219 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,842. The stock has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

