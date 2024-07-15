Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,869 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,369,000 after buying an additional 205,992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Advantage Solutions by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advantage Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 274,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,904.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

