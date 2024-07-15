Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,076 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 307,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 852,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,016,297. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.84. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Marqeta’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

In other news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $220,118.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

