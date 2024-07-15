Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,765 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,291,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,760,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 827,493 shares in the last quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,719.3% during the 4th quarter. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. now owns 800,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 772,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 695,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,866 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.08.

HPE stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.45. 2,263,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,992,890. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.62. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

