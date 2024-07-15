Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,576 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Clearway Energy worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 136,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,402 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEN. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CWEN stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 134,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,139. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.49%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

