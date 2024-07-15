Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,787 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Laureate Education worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,723,000 after buying an additional 1,599,817 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,122,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 1,108,142 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 487,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 226,565 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 813,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 766,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after buying an additional 191,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.59. 103,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,659. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.35 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $97,158.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corro Pedro Del sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $97,158.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,149.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 2,114,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $30,962,545.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,190 shares of company stock worth $31,080,297 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

