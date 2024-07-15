Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,829 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 573.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 123,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,078 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organogenesis Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ORGO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.88. 90,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,236. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.80 million, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Organogenesis

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.