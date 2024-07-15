Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 10,806 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,175,000 after acquiring an additional 157,709 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Avnet by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,083,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 484,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 101,700 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 41,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,896 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $1,008,437.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,957. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.27. 107,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,582. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

