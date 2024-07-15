Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 11,521 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBLA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,274,000 after buying an additional 2,859,451 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 490,149 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Taboola.com by 38.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 297,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter worth $908,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of Taboola.com stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TBLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Taboola.com Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

