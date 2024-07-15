Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 133,074 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,074 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Allakos worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Allakos by 1,041.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 205,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 187,640 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harlan Baird Radford sold 87,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $87,934.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,433.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,144. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allakos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.83.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AK006, which in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and other indications.

