Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 1,546 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC cut its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,653,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in CEVA by 13,776.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 179,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEVA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. 16,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,599. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.95. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $491.41 million, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.15.

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

