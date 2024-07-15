Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 201 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $35,002,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 166.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.60. 12,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,891. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $164.79 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.