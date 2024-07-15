Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 204,244 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,244 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.39. 394,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.74. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.