Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 20,807 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,807 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter valued at about $3,559,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 235,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $85,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,434.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $126,044.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,196.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,543,830. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

