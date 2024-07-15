Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 21,772 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,772 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 202,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 96,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.23. The company had a trading volume of 573,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,559. The company has a market cap of $181.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

