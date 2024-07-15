Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.80. The stock had a trading volume of 75,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.63.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

