Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 2,216 Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of SandRidge Energy worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SD. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.30. 73,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,416. The company has a market cap of $493.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.15. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

