Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 23,946 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,946 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ESPR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.50. 1,931,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $3.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

See Also

