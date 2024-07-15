Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 25,944 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,944 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $536,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

WSO stock traded up $9.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $501.96. 38,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,193. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.83. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $505.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.