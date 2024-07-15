Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 37,256 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,256 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 7.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 127,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 464,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 35,165 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 49.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 182,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 60,334 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 155,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $925.36 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 2.10.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ProPetro

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 7,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $71,635.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $359,245.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

