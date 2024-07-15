Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 444 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.10.

CASY stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $379.96. 32,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,259. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $238.44 and a one year high of $389.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.81%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

