Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 4,545 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC decreased its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,168,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth $18,287,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 201,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. Insiders own 26.20% of the company's stock.

SRRK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.09. 77,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,250. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $21.17.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

