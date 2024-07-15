Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 543 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Chemed alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $2,270,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,605,899.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,784 shares of company stock worth $3,240,053 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of CHE traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $545.59. 4,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,280. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $492.84 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $548.70 and a 200-day moving average of $585.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $589.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.61%.

About Chemed

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.