Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 63,258 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,258 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 640,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 32,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 343,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 15,795 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after buying an additional 955,066 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 0.9 %

BNL traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

