Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Sells 66,500 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,141,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114,213 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 795.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 217,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,867,000 after buying an additional 737,203 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 89,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

MFC stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 213,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,529. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MFC. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

