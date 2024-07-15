Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 305.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BXC traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.23. The company had a trading volume of 19,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,284. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $885.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $132.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $726.24 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BXC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BXC

BlueLinx Profile

(Free Report)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.