Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC Trims Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,699 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aaron’s worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 54,820.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.10 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $10.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

AAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 98,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,805. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $314.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -63.29%.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

