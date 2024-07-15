Susquehanna Raises Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $12.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.73.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 11.7 %

NOVA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.78. 1,605,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

