Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) & Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Financial Review

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Get Suzuki Motor alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Suzuki Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzuki Motor 4.62% 8.65% 4.92% Alps Alpine N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Suzuki Motor has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Suzuki Motor and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzuki Motor $37.23 billion 0.63 $1.85 billion $3.45 13.80 Alps Alpine $6.91 billion 0.29 $84.89 million N/A N/A

Suzuki Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Alps Alpine.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Suzuki Motor and Alps Alpine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzuki Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A Alps Alpine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Suzuki Motor pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Suzuki Motor pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Suzuki Motor beats Alps Alpine on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzuki Motor

(Get Free Report)

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles. The company is also involved in solar power generation and logistics business, as well as provides other services. Suzuki Motor Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan.

About Alps Alpine

(Get Free Report)

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor. Its products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, Encoder, aspherical glass lens with metal holder, HAPTIC reactor, trimagic converter, current sensor, magnetic sensor, millimeter-wave sensor, GNSS module, 5G NR module, power window switch, electric shifter, sound system, cabin controller, smart door trim, electric shifter, integrated display, premium sound speakers, and customized car products. The company also provides systems development, office, and financing and leasing services, as well as transportation, storage, and forwarding services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.