Swiss National Bank Buys 37,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,819,100 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of HP worth $85,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get HP alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,019,999,000 after buying an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of HP by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,914. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Report on HP

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.