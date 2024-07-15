Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 839,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $116,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,253,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 321,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,366. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,640,697 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

