Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $36,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,825,000 after acquiring an additional 208,264 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,139,000 after buying an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,649,000 after buying an additional 454,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.08. The company had a trading volume of 218,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,305. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

