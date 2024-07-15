Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $38,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $26,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,453.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $124,386 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.84. 1,163,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,912. International Paper has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

