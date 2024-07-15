Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $36,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Evergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EVRG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,802. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.