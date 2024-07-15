Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Arch Capital Group worth $103,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after buying an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,887,000 after purchasing an additional 478,570 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.05. The company had a trading volume of 91,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

