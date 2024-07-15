Swiss National Bank Has $111.27 Million Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Gartner worth $111,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gartner alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,555,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,420,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after acquiring an additional 52,826 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,781,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $455.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,347. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $441.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.