Swiss National Bank Has $115.06 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $115,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after buying an additional 151,311 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,384,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,761 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $214,375,000 after buying an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LNG traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.87. The company had a trading volume of 62,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,415. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

