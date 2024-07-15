Swiss National Bank Has $118.13 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,222,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of CoStar Group worth $118,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $406,934,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,144,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,207,000 after purchasing an additional 380,859 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,308,000 after purchasing an additional 662,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,458,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.41. 68,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,646. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 11.64%. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

