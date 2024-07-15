Swiss National Bank Has $121.67 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Otis Worldwide worth $121,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 131,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 85,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 43,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.