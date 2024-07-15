Swiss National Bank Has $36.37 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of DocuSign worth $36,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after acquiring an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after acquiring an additional 482,472 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 450.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 550,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 450,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock worth $6,149,670 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.51. 252,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,910,808. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 108.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

