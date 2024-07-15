Swiss National Bank Has $37.89 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $37,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.67.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $178.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.06 and a 200 day moving average of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

