Swiss National Bank Has $45.98 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $45,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAA. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.77. 49,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,871. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $156.28. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

