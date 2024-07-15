Swiss National Bank Has $46.83 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $46,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after buying an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $1,203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,641,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SNA stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $270.41. 14,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,465. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $249.84 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

View Our Latest Report on SNA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.