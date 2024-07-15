Swiss National Bank Has $47.62 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Best Buy worth $47,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $80,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,850 shares in the company, valued at $709,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,004,129 shares of company stock worth $166,398,223. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.64. The stock had a trading volume of 211,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,008. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

